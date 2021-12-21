Klaytn (KLAY) One Day Volume Tops $44.23 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $44.23 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002670 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00050938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.53 or 0.08205554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.53 or 1.00022060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.59 or 0.01088565 BTC.

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,751,420,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,555,197,180 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

