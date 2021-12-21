Kleros Reaches Market Cap of $50.80 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $50.80 million and $1.04 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005407 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00402286 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.