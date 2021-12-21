Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.31 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $118.31 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.59 or 0.08174872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,364.61 or 1.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00072416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

