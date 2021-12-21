Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 18,412 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $37,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

