Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $49,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,660,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $266.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $223.21 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

