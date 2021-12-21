Klingman & Associates LLC Has $185.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $185,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $456.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.