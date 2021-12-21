Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

