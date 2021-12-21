Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 3,948 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

