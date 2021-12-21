Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

