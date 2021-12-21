Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,170,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

