Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Down 2.5%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.39. Approximately 51,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,477,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

