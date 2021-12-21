Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $14.36. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

KRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $5,536,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 7.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

