Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 9.8%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.36 and last traded at $74.36. 507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 61,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a P/E ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

