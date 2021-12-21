Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Reaches $1.29

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $229.15 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

KNC is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.