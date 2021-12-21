Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $309.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a 200-day moving average of $286.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $313.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

