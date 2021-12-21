LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 7,789 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 242,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 299,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

