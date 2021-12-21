Lambda Market Capitalization Reaches $9.20 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00200943 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,241,056 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

