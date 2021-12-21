Lamden Price Reaches $0.12 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $615,938.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

