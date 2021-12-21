Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.36 Million

Analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post $132.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $134.00 million. Landec reported sales of $130.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $546.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.81 million to $548.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $566.39 million, with estimates ranging from $563.37 million to $569.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 556,091 shares during the period. 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 18,127.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 423,272 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth $1,627,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

LNDC opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $316.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

