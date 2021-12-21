Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.63

Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and traded as high as $28.91. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 10,516 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

