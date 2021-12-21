Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.79 and last traded at $60.71. Approximately 13,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 774,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 4.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

