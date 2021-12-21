Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Shares Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 7,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,826. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

