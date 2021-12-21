LBRY Credits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142,946.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and $142,946.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.36 or 0.08215076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.54 or 1.00023870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

