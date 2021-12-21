LCMS (LCMS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $487,096.00

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded up 135.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. LCMS has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $487,096.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00051841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.90 or 0.08148794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,133.16 or 0.99946485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00072064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

LCMS Coin Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

