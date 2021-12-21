Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

AVGO opened at $645.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $646.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

