Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

