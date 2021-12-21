Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $125.00 at Raymond James

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEN. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.
NYSE LEN opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
