Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $125.00 at Raymond James

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEN. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

NYSE LEN opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

