Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.17 million and $2,145.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,158.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.66 or 0.08207384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00316218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00894194 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00072154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.83 or 0.00386154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00254352 BTC.

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

