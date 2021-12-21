Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,848 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Li Auto worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,626,000 after buying an additional 1,470,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after buying an additional 4,906,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 29.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,314,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,753,000 after buying an additional 970,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

LI opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.