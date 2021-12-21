Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) shares traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. 70,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 205,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

