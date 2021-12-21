Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.52

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 231157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.