Lido DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.46 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $72.46 million and $5.60 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00006026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.88 or 0.08222167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,860.52 or 0.99714818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00072595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

