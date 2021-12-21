Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.63

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.63 and last traded at $145.62, with a volume of 560780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $82,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

