Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.99. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 12,830 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

