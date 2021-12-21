Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $226,058.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.49 or 0.00316778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.