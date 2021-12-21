Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.76

Shares of Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and traded as low as $53.48. Linamar shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 6,729 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

