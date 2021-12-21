Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.77. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands.

LIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $173,000. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.