Linear Market Cap Achieves $122.20 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $122.20 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,228,650,681 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.