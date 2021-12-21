Linker Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.64 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $1,246.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system."

Linker Coin Coin Trading

