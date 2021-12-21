LinkEye (LET) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LinkEye has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.57 or 0.08184661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,232.89 or 1.00198251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

