Lipe & Dalton Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.87 and its 200 day moving average is $223.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.