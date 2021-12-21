Lipe & Dalton Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 3.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

