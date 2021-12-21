Lipe & Dalton Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,848.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,905.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,776.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

