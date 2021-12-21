Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Liquidia news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Liquidia by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liquidia by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.21. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

