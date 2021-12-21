Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $721.61 million and $19.50 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.