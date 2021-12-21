Lithium (LITH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.80 Million

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market cap of $21.35 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.16 or 0.08171932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,347.37 or 1.00036458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,903,512 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

