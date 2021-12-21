LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) versus E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Critical Review

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get LiveRamp alerts:

This table compares LiveRamp and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 7.36 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -93.84 E2open Parent $330.01 million 9.75 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

E2open Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of E2open Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 8 0 2.89 E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $77.78, suggesting a potential upside of 62.51%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E2open Parent beats LiveRamp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.