Lobstex Price Hits $0.0530 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $188,418.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,920,812 coins and its circulating supply is 22,845,386 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.