Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE LOCL traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 265,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,126. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

