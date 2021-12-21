LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $870,558.23 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 40.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $870,558.23 and $3,219.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00365383 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009725 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.01306495 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,779,414 coins and its circulating supply is 50,566,637 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

